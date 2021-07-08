Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10,681.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.94. 12,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,642. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.56. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.