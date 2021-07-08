Ossiam Buys 20,358 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Twitter were worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Twitter by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 258,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,561. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

