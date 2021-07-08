Ossiam Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ossiam cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,510,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,292,000 after acquiring an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 74.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of MS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.45. 248,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

