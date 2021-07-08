Ossiam Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ossiam grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded down $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $555.50. 10,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,552. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.84 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.33, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.