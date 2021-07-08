Ossiam Has $12.39 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $8,215,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 565.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after buying an additional 96,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 58.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Shares of QRVO traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.59. 10,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,773. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.