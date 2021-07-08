Ossiam Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ossiam grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,419,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. 26,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $108.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

