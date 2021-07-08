Ossiam Has $24.11 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,339.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,445 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $148,083,000. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. 40,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

