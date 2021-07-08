Ossiam Has $32.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.11% of Fortinet worth $32,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $251.08. 5,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,733. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.