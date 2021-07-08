Ossiam Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8,164.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.04 on Thursday, hitting $512.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,932. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.14 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.89. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

