Ossiam Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26,449.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 573,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,724,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

