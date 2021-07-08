Ossiam Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ossiam lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,436 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 366,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,617,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

