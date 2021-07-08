Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ossiam lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 40.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 280,820 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 54.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 882,567 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Discovery by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $32,886,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 57,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,271. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

