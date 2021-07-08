Ossiam Sells 14,907 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $26.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,574.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,612.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,444.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

