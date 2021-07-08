Ossiam Sells 5,893 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.23. 7,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.