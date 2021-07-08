Ossiam Sells 66,839 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,839 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ossiam owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 13,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

