Ossiam Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ossiam reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.47. The stock had a trading volume of 38,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $406.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.