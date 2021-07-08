Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

