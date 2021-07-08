Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.