Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.14

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 7201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXBDF shares. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

