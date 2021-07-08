Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $367,554.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,515,174 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

