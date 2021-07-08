PAC Global (PAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.93 or 0.01499701 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

