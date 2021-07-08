PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Tops $98.19 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $98.19 million and approximately $58,665.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010382 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,079,357,209 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

