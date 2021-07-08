Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2,750.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

