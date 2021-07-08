PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Up 3.6%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.87. 65,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,747,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,321. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

