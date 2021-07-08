PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,630,299 shares.The stock last traded at $47.91 and had previously closed at $56.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

