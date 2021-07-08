PAID Network Trading Down 4.4% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $599,371.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

