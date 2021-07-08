Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $1,304,226.03 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00.
NYSE PANW traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.51. 938,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,950. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.
PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
