Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $1,304,226.03 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.51. 938,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,950. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

