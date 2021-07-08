Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.31 on Thursday, hitting $379.68. 8,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,615 shares of company stock worth $12,712,079. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

