Pan African Resources’ (PAFRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.