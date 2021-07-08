Pan African Resources’ (PAFRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.