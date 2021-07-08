PancakeSwap Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $384.67 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00044264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00924551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00087986 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 192,775,409 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

