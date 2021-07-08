Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $268,208.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.84 million and $268,208.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063473 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,290,486 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

