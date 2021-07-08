Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.45. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$16.88, with a volume of 278,872 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

