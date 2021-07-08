Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 13,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

