Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.28.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.94. 816,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

