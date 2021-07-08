Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.39.

TSE PXT traded up C$1.06 on Thursday, hitting C$21.75. 969,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$24.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

