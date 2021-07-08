Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.75 and last traded at C$21.74. 584,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 554,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.39.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.