Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $13.89 or 0.00042603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00162857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.16 or 1.00382109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00957183 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.