Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,727.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.