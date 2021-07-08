Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 136.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

