Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

