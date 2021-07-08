PAXEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $11,593.35 and $36.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 98.3% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.24 or 0.01334369 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

