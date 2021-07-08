Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $941.38 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $941.38 million and approximately $119.87 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 941,511,865 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

