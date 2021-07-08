Paychex, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

