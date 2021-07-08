Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sells 20,000 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig E. Boelte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.49. 431,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,687. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 155.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

