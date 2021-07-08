PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00893225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005275 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

