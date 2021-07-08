PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $71.21 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $71.21 million and $5.16 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 697,906,649 coins and its circulating supply is 241,676,622 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

