Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

