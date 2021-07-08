Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.56 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $258,948.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

