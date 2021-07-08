Pendle (PENDLE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $258,948.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $258,948.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.