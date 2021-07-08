Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 471.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Penske Automotive Group worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

